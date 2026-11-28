State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994,047 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,649,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.15% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $276,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 16.21 and a current ratio of 16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.92. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,812.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1311.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George sold 14,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $720,329.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $768,570.18. The trade was a 48.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 47,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $2,381,325.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,899 shares in the company, valued at $15,526,332.22. The trade was a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,558 shares of company stock worth $4,881,663. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biotechnology company founded in 2013 that develops gene-based medicines using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the company also has operations in the United States and conducts research and clinical development internationally. Its approved therapy CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel), developed with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is a gene-edited cell therapy for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. The treatment edits a patient's blood stem cells outside the body before they are returned to the patient.

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