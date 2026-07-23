Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,455 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Crocs worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,710,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $53,720,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $140.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.The firm had revenue of $921.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,775,470.37. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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