CrossGen Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,594 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of CrossGen Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here