Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 16,969 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,508 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $365,783,000 after buying an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NEE opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 131,370 shares of company stock worth $11,779,609 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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