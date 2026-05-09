Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,530 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,111 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $657.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $495.39 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $441.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $506.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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