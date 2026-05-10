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Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Aptiv logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Crossmark Global Holdings boosted its Aptiv stake by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, adding 24,085 shares to bring its total to 90,674 shares valued at about $6.9 million.
  • Despite multiple analysts trimming price targets, Wall Street still has a Moderate Buy consensus on Aptiv, with 20 Buy ratings and an average target price of $84.78.
  • Aptiv reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.62 expected and revenue of $5.09 billion, while also guiding FY 2026 EPS to 5.70–6.10.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,674 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore dropped their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.78.

View Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Aptiv's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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