Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,832 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,470 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $46,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after buying an additional 2,546,791 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $329,797,000 after buying an additional 1,501,235 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $301,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,687,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock worth $989,104 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target to $169 as Permian, Guyana Production Power 2026

Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus.

Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Exxon Mobil Uses AI Seismic Tools To Reshape Guyana Project Pipeline

ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Neutral Sentiment: A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. ExxonMobil Must Face InterOil Founder's $1B Suit Over Post-Merger Payments

A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about Iran-related oil price spikes and Shell’s trading windfall underscore how geopolitics are moving the energy sector, but they do not directly change ExxonMobil’s fundamentals on their own.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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