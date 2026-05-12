Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,869 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $392.28 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $447.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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