Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 15,358 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $181.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.21 and a 200 day moving average of $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 816,439 shares of company stock worth $154,339,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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