Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 22,751 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,828 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $315.79 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $281.46 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.10 and a 200-day moving average of $344.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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