Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,317 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.73.

View Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $734.93 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $883.74 and its 200-day moving average is $859.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 378.75% and a net margin of 1.18%.McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,214,530. This trade represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,315. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson beat quarterly adjusted EPS estimates, reporting $11.69 per share versus $11.56 expected, and cited strength in oncology, specialty distribution, and biopharma services. Reuters article

McKesson beat quarterly adjusted EPS estimates, reporting $11.69 per share versus $11.56 expected, and cited strength in oncology, specialty distribution, and biopharma services. Positive Sentiment: The company guided fiscal 2027 EPS to $43.80-$44.60, which is roughly in line with expectations and suggests continued earnings growth. McKesson also reaffirmed its long-term financial targets. Yahoo Finance article

The company guided fiscal 2027 EPS to $43.80-$44.60, which is roughly in line with expectations and suggests continued earnings growth. McKesson also reaffirmed its long-term financial targets. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $1,015 from $1,107 but kept an overweight rating, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Benzinga article

JPMorgan lowered its price target to $1,015 from $1,107 but kept an overweight rating, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating, saying McKesson’s durable earnings power and fiscal 2027 growth outlook outweigh near-term revenue softness. TipRanks article

William Blair reiterated a Buy rating, saying McKesson’s durable earnings power and fiscal 2027 growth outlook outweigh near-term revenue softness. Neutral Sentiment: McKesson advanced plans for its $13 billion medical-surgical spinoff/separation, a strategic move that could unlock value over time but also adds execution risk. MSN article

McKesson advanced plans for its $13 billion medical-surgical spinoff/separation, a strategic move that could unlock value over time but also adds execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts at $96.3 billion versus $101.35 billion expected, reinforcing concerns about softer sales momentum despite improved margins. Yahoo Finance article

Revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts at $96.3 billion versus $101.35 billion expected, reinforcing concerns about softer sales momentum despite improved margins. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading lower as investors focus on the revenue shortfall and near-term softness in the medical-surgical business, even with strong earnings and guidance. Zacks article

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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