Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,385 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $59,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 555,101 shares of company stock valued at $44,208,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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