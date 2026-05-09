Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,059 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 47.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 92.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $104.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $107.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here