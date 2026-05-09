Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,633 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 103,002 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,863,327 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,384,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,107,021 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $660,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,437 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $635,538,000 after buying an additional 433,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,469 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $542,376,000 after buying an additional 2,820,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is 820.51%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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