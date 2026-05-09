Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $20.10 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,229 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $81,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $419.85 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $431.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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