Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $26.64 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,221 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intuit by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after buying an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $381,405,000 after buying an additional 468,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,018,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $396.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.27. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.11 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $636.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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