Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $73.62 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,697 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $73,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 609 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $428.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.98, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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