Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,481 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,419 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 118,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company's stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heffernan Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.90 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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