Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 63,065 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $444,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,833,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $669,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $426,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

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Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3%

BMY opened at $56.10 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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