Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 124,737 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 124,737 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $53,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $153.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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