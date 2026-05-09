Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,109 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,027 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $39,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $861,401,000 after acquiring an additional 865,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $610,239,000 after purchasing an additional 849,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in International Business Machines by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after purchasing an additional 725,191 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $229.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore increased their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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