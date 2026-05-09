Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,868 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $434,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $330,159,000 after buying an additional 2,058,744 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,447,917 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $195,669,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,791,581 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $158,422,000 after buying an additional 550,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655,412 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $150,735,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.3%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Delta Air Lines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.47.

View Our Latest Report on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,647,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,390,835.20. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,737 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,268. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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