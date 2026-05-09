Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,622 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $7,317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,092.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,651.20. The trade was a 67.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,075 shares of company stock worth $60,358,795. 27.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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