Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 18,047 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,807 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,047 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.21. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 15.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Royal Bank Of Canada's payout ratio is 45.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

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