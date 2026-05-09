Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,774 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,592.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,400.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,260.42. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,595.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.05 EPS for the current year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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