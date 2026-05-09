Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $890.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

CAT stock opened at $896.14 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.31 and a twelve month high of $931.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 9,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.25, for a total transaction of $8,477,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,645,476.25. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,054,613. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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