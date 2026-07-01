Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in Crown Castle by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.52.

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Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's payout ratio is presently 175.62%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

See Also

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