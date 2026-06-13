Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Position Raised by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,790,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 3,953,685 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 6.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 9.14% of Crown Castle worth $3,536,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 49.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.0%

Crown Castle stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Crown Castle's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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