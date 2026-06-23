Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,648 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 318,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Crown Castle worth $48,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Crown Castle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 672,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Crown Castle by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,052,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,212 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,804 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $489,370,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 262,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is 175.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.52.

Get Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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