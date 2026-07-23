Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,735 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 49.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is currently 175.62%.

Trending Headlines about Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle reported quarterly FFO of $1.13 per share , beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.00, while revenue of about $1.01 billion also came in slightly above expectations.

Crown Castle reported quarterly , beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.00, while revenue of about also came in slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $4.53-$4.65 , above the prior outlook and above analyst expectations, signaling better-than-expected earnings momentum.

The company to , above the prior outlook and above analyst expectations, signaling better-than-expected earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management also nudged up its 2026 AFFO outlook and increased expected net income , suggesting stronger cash generation and profitability than previously forecast.

Management also nudged up its and increased expected , suggesting stronger cash generation and profitability than previously forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Reported quarterly EPS of $0.22 missed one consensus estimate, but the miss appears less important to investors than the stronger FFO and guidance update.

Reported quarterly missed one consensus estimate, but the miss appears less important to investors than the stronger FFO and guidance update. Neutral Sentiment: Year-over-year revenue was still down 4.9%, indicating the core business remains under some pressure even as earnings expectations improve.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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