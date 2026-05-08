Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,758 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $114.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown Castle from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $507,442. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $401,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,174,300.22. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown Castle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown Castle wasn't on the list.

While Crown Castle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here