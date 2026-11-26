Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 336,366 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Crown Castle worth $37,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 242.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18,933.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is 223.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Collins sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $222,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $232,217.31. This trade represents a 48.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle Inc. is a U.S.-based communications infrastructure company that owns and operates assets used to support wireless connectivity. Its portfolio includes cell towers, small-cell networks and fiber infrastructure. The company leases space on its infrastructure to wireless carriers and other customers, helping them expand network coverage and capacity. Its assets support mobile communications and data services across communities throughout the United States. Founded in 1994, Crown Castle is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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