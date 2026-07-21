Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 165,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Crown worth $116,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Crown by 232.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Crown by 27.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 249,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.07.

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Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates, with Crown reporting $2.49 EPS versus $2.15 expected, and revenue of $3.67 billion versus $3.37 billion expected. Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates, with Crown reporting versus expected, and revenue of versus expected. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY 2026 EPS guidance to $8.30-$8.50 , above the $8.10 consensus, signaling confidence in full-year profitability.

Management lifted to , above the consensus, signaling confidence in full-year profitability. Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum improved as global beverage can volumes rose 5% , supporting higher sales and suggesting steady demand in Crown’s core packaging business. Crown Holdings Posts Higher Sales As Global Beverage Can Volumes Rise

Operational momentum improved as global beverage can volumes rose , supporting higher sales and suggesting steady demand in Crown’s core packaging business. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q3 EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.30 was slightly below the $2.25 consensus midpoint, which may limit upside as investors assess whether the strong second quarter can carry forward.

The company’s of was slightly below the consensus midpoint, which may limit upside as investors assess whether the strong second quarter can carry forward. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary noted a recent golden cross, which can be viewed as a constructive long-term chart signal, though it was not a direct fundamental driver. Should You Buy Crown Holdings After Golden Cross?

Crown Trading Down 2.1%

CCK opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

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