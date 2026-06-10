Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,512 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 345,561 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Crown worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 105.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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