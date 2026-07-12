Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,333 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 61,874 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.15% of Crown worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Crown by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 218,541 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,707,000 after buying an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Crown by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE CCK traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.59. 780,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

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