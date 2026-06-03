Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,946 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Crown worth $215,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crown by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $142,377,000 after buying an additional 1,022,789 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after buying an additional 933,938 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Crown by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $88,377,000 after buying an additional 724,620 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,214,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Crown by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 543,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,535,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCK

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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