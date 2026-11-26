State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599,827 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,488,755 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.33% of Crown worth $379,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $124.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $126.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.83.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Crown had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "cautious" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc. is a global packaging company that designs and manufactures metal packaging for consumer goods and industrial products. Its products include beverage cans, food cans, aerosol containers, metal closures and other packaging components. The company serves customers across a range of industries, including beverage, food, household and personal care, and industrial markets. Its operations span North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other international markets. Crown traces its roots to 1892, when William Painter founded the Crown Cork and Seal Company in Baltimore.

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