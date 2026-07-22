CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Shares Acquired by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,336 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. CSW Industrials makes up approximately 3.3% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of CSW Industrials worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSW. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $3,635,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $4,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $86,425,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts: Sign Up

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CSW opened at $276.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.99 and a 200 day moving average of $284.08. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.45 and a 1 year high of $337.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.43.

Get Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total value of $291,596.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total value of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,314,832. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,136,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSW Industrials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSW Industrials wasn't on the list.

While CSW Industrials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here