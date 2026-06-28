CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Stock Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 100,442 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of CSW Industrials worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total transaction of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,832. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,758. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NYSE CSW opened at $282.53 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.45 and a 1 year high of $337.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $276.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.CSW Industrials's revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $328.57.

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About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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