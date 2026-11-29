State Street Corp trimmed its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,695 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 679,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.11% of CSW Industrials worth $193,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,462,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 301,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,879,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 19.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 228,390 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $36,656,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $29,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of CSW opened at $295.89 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.58 and a 1-year high of $355.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.92 and a 200 day moving average of $288.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $361.44 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.38%. CSW Industrials's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

CSW Industrials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buy back $300 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CSW Industrials from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $340.00 to $326.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $332.00 to $328.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $340.71.

View Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $420,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,524.86. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $1,285,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc. is a diversified industrial company that develops and manufactures products for contractors, building systems and industrial applications. Its offerings include products used in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R), plumbing, fire protection and building safety, as well as specialty lubricants and other industrial solutions. The company operates through Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions and Specialized Reliability Solutions. Its products are sold under a portfolio of brands and reach customers through distributors, contractors and original equipment manufacturers.

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