Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247,344 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 985,531 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Healthpeak Properties worth $148,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.64 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 381.25%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.54.

View Our Latest Report on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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