State Street Corp lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (TXSE:CFR - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,929,733 shares of the bank's stock after selling 288,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.71% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $447,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,453,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,839,523 shares of the bank's stock worth $433,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,722 shares of the bank's stock worth $165,966,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,297,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,425,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.98 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (TXSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $610.19 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cullen/Frost Bankers's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 2,406 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $377,982.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,582.60. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $458,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,206,384.64. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,840 shares of company stock worth $922,169. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $171.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Its principal subsidiary, Frost Bank, provides banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses. Frost Bank’s services include consumer and commercial banking, lending, treasury management, and wealth management, including trust and investment services. The company primarily serves customers across Texas through its branches and digital banking channels. The company traces its roots to 1868, when Thomas Claiborne Frost established a mercantile business in San Antonio; banking became part of the business later in the 19th century.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (TXSE:CFR - Free Report).

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