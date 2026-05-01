Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 3,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,612,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,806,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,303,015,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,547 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,218,638,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue with strong cross‑border volume and value‑added services, showing durable revenue growth and high margins; conference call/press materials are available for details. Read More.

Q1 beat on EPS and revenue with strong cross‑border volume and value‑added services, showing durable revenue growth and high margins; conference call/press materials are available for details. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company is pushing into “agentic commerce” and AI‑driven payments (Agent Pay, Insight Tokens), positioning Mastercard to capture payments from autonomous software and new commerce flows. Read More.

Company is pushing into “agentic commerce” and AI‑driven payments (Agent Pay, Insight Tokens), positioning Mastercard to capture payments from autonomous software and new commerce flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships broaden product ecosystem — Wizard integrates Mastercard Agent Pay via Stripe, and Mastercard is expanding AI agent and crypto payment rails (extensions with OpenClaw/Lobster.cash, KuCoin tie‑ups), which could open new revenue streams. Read More.

New partnerships broaden product ecosystem — Wizard integrates Mastercard Agent Pay via Stripe, and Mastercard is expanding AI agent and crypto payment rails (extensions with OpenClaw/Lobster.cash, KuCoin tie‑ups), which could open new revenue streams. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and buybacks: BMO initiated with an Outperform and $605 target; Mastercard remains a large share‑buyback name — both are supportive for long‑term EPS per share. Read More.

Analyst support and buybacks: BMO initiated with an Outperform and $605 target; Mastercard remains a large share‑buyback name — both are supportive for long‑term EPS per share. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Small upward revisions to FY estimates from analysts (Erste) reinforce consensus that earnings should keep growing into FY2027. Read More.

Small upward revisions to FY estimates from analysts (Erste) reinforce consensus that earnings should keep growing into FY2027. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metric analysis and analyst commentary compare the quarter to Street expectations and last year — useful for modeling but not headline‑moving by itself. Read More.

Deeper metric analysis and analyst commentary compare the quarter to Street expectations and last year — useful for modeling but not headline‑moving by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Context from peers (Visa) shows payments volumes and cross‑border trends are industry‑wide drivers; keep an eye on sector data and macro (travel/inflation) that influence volumes. Read More.

Context from peers (Visa) shows payments volumes and cross‑border trends are industry‑wide drivers; keep an eye on sector data and macro (travel/inflation) that influence volumes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the stock is down today — headlines and some analysts point to near‑term worries (travel headwinds, rising costs, and profit‑taking after a strong run) that can pressure the share price even with solid fundamentals. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $611.00 to $590.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $659.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $504.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $506.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.24. The company has a market cap of $449.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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