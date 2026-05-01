Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $215 and kept an "overweight" rating — the largest upside among recent broker notes, supporting bullish sentiment. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $215 and kept an "overweight" rating — the largest upside among recent broker notes, supporting bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target to $196 and maintained an "overweight" call, reinforcing institutional confidence in CHRW's outlook. JPMorgan Price Target Raise

JPMorgan raised its target to $196 and maintained an "overweight" call, reinforcing institutional confidence in CHRW's outlook. Positive Sentiment: CHRW beat Q1 EPS estimates ($1.35 vs. ~$1.24 consensus) and showed year-over-year EPS growth, a concrete positive for earnings momentum. Earnings Beat

CHRW beat Q1 EPS estimates ($1.35 vs. ~$1.24 consensus) and showed year-over-year EPS growth, a concrete positive for earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its target to $196 but kept a "hold" rating — a more cautious take that tempers the bullish analyst moves. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen nudged its target to $196 but kept a "hold" rating — a more cautious take that tempers the bullish analyst moves. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials — press release, slide deck and earnings-call transcript — are available for deeper review of margins, ROE and segment commentary. These provide transparency but no major new guidance. Business Wire Q1 Release

Company materials — press release, slide deck and earnings-call transcript — are available for deeper review of margins, ROE and segment commentary. These provide transparency but no major new guidance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks and other coverage note revenue fell ~0.9% YoY and that ocean volumes/pricing and truckload mix weighed on top-line growth — key reasons investors may be selling into the print. Revenue & Volume Weakness

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50 day moving average is $175.82 and its 200 day moving average is $166.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.58 and a 12 month high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 34.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto bought 594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.24 per share, with a total value of $99,934.56. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 35,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,970,501.12. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,117.72. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares worth $3,555,415. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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