Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 384.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 77,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company's stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,073. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $55.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.Dynatrace's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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