Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 16,009 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,028 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 16,009 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Synchrony expanded its co‑brand partnership with Lowe’s to become the issuer of a MyLowe’s Pro Rewards American Express® Card — the new card works anywhere AmEx is accepted, potentially increasing Pro customer purchasing power, rewards stickiness and share of wallet for professional customers. Article Title

Synchrony expanded its co‑brand partnership with Lowe’s to become the issuer of a MyLowe’s Pro Rewards American Express® Card — the new card works anywhere AmEx is accepted, potentially increasing Pro customer purchasing power, rewards stickiness and share of wallet for professional customers. Positive Sentiment: An industry dividend roundup expects Lowe’s to be among companies likely to raise dividends in May 2026 — if realized, a dividend hike would be a direct positive for income-focused investors and could support the stock. Article Title

An industry dividend roundup expects Lowe’s to be among companies likely to raise dividends in May 2026 — if realized, a dividend hike would be a direct positive for income-focused investors and could support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI kept an “In Line” rating but nudged Lowe’s price target to $250 from $245 — the raise is modest support for the thesis but the unchanged rating tempers the near‑term impact. Article Title

Evercore ISI kept an “In Line” rating but nudged Lowe’s price target to $250 from $245 — the raise is modest support for the thesis but the unchanged rating tempers the near‑term impact. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces questioning whether Lowe’s is “fairly priced” highlight mixed short- and medium‑term returns and keep investor focus on valuation vs. growth tradeoffs rather than presenting new fundamental news. Article Title

Coverage pieces questioning whether Lowe’s is “fairly priced” highlight mixed short- and medium‑term returns and keep investor focus on valuation vs. growth tradeoffs rather than presenting new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted a sharper short‑term decline (reports of a ~2.8% drop in the prior session), underscoring momentum volatility that can amplify selling pressure even with constructive company news. Article Title

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $239.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average is $249.81. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.33 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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