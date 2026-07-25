Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 6,900 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Unisphere Establishment purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $5,574,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 165.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Boreal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $237,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $8,108,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 914.6% during the first quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.0%

Micron Technology stock opened at $920.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $966.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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