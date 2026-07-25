Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 16,445 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,604,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $122.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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