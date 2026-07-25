Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.57 Million Stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Viking were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Viking by 19,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Viking by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of Viking stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,047,997.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,092.50. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,640,166 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Viking from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Viking from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIK

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $105.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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