Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5,941.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 375,119 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,244 shares of the company's stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. HCA Healthcare earnings report

HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Zacks article on HCA Q2 results

Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Neutral Sentiment: HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. BusinessWire Q2 results

HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Zacks guidance revision article

The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Separate investor-law-firm investigations into HCA may add some legal overhang, though these notices are not operational results. Pomerantz investor alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $369.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $413.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $483.45.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $382.28 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.56 by $0.03. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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